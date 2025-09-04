Following the Chicago Sky's 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, Angel Reese publicly apologized to her teammates for critical comments she made about them in an interview with the Chicago Tribune, and claimed that some of her words were "taken out of context."

Here are Reese's full postgame remarks:

"I don't think I'm frustrated. I probably am frustrated with myself right now. I think the language is taken out of context and I really didn't mean to to put down my teammates because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year. They've busted their ass just how I busted my ass, they showed up for me through thick and thin, and in the locker room when nobody could see anything. "So I would apologize to my teammates, which I already have about the article and how it was misconstrued about what was said. I just have to be better with my language because I know it's not the message it's the messenger and understanding what I say can be taken any kind of way. So I just have to really be better and grow from this."

The 10-30 Sky expected to compete for a playoff spot this season. Instead, they'll miss the postseason, and, to make matters worse, owe their lottery-bound first-round 2026 draft pick to the Minnesota Lynx.

Ahead of the conclusion of their disappointing campaign, Reese aired her frustrations with the front office, coaching staff and roster construction. She called for major moves in free agency and hinted at leaving when her contract is up in 2027 if she doesn't see the changes she wants.

Angel Reese calls out Sky's front office, demands big moves in free agency: 'We have to get great players' Jack Maloney

"I'm not settling for the same shit we did this year," Reese said. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me.

"I'm willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason. So it's going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can't settle for what we have this year."

If Reese had left her comments there, no one would have had an issue. However, she also called out specific teammates, including guards Courtney Vandersloot, Rachel Banham and Hailey Van Lith, and said that she and fellow second-year big Kamilla Cardoso are the only guaranteed returners.

Reese's quote about Vandersloot, a franchise icon who has been sidelined with a torn ACL since June 7, was particularly notable.

"We can't rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she's at," Reese said. "I know she'll be a great asset for us, but we can't rely on that. We need someone probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who's been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before."

Sky coach Tyler Marsh said that the organization is aware of Reese's comments and would handle the matter "in-house." Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports reported that Reese's teammates have seen the interview and are unhappy. The Sky have planned a team meeting to discuss the situation. Costabile added, "There is a belief among some sources that Reese's future in Chicago may not be reparable."

Reese is also facing a one-game suspension after receiving her eighth technical foul of the season against the Sun, which put her above the league's regular-season technical foul threshold. Assuming that technical does not get rescinded, Reese would serve her suspension Friday against the Indiana Fever.

The Sky's 2025 season will come to a close on Sept. 11 at home against the New York Liberty.