Angel Reese appreciates apology but is 'grateful' WNBA suspended Tempo coach for 'protected species' comment

On Sunday afternoon, ahead of the Atlanta Dream's game against the Chicago Sky on CBS and Paramount+, Angel Reese spoke to reporters for the first time since Friday night, when audio of Toronto Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello calling Reese a "protected species" while complaining about a call to officials went viral.

Brondello has since issued an apology to Reese and been suspended without pay for one game.

"First, I appreciate Sandy's apology, but I also appreciate the love and support that I've had for the last 48 hours. It has been very overwhelming with a lot of love and also other things," Reese said.

"But I am grateful that the league did take action. There is no place for discrimination or hate in this league from anyone, from fans to coaches to players. And I'm just grateful that we are able to move on from the situation and just play winning basketball. The WNBA is supposed to be positive and we are going in a great light right now, so I just want to continue that and move forward."

Tempo coach Sandy Brondello suspended by WNBA after making 'inappropriate comment' about Angel Reese Jack Maloney

Brondello, who is Australian, used the phrase in a heated moment in a 111-92 loss to the Dream. It is a common saying in Australia, where it refers to a player or team who receives special treatment from refs. In the United States, however, it was dehumanizing language about a Black woman.

In a statement, the WNBA said it "expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league." Brondello will serve her suspension on Monday, when the Tempo host the Las Vegas Aces.

Brondello issued a public apology to Reese on Saturday and was emotional when discussing the situation with reporters after Tempo practice on Sunday.

"I should have took a breath and realized where I am and what it's like in America, because I know racism is such a big deal here," she said, adding that she has been in the WNBA for 27 years as both a coach and a player and learned a lot from her Black teammates and coaches during that time.

"I want to apologize whenever Angel is ready. I have reached out to their organization and in a very sincere way because I never want that to happen to anyone. I felt mad at myself because I'm part of the solution, not the problem."

The Dream beat the Sky 93-91 in Sunday's game thanks to a buzzer-beater layup by Jordin Canada. Reese left the game with a left leg injury in the third quarter and didn't return.