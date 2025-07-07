The Chicago Sky have had a difficult 2025 season, falling to 5-12 with an 80-75 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday night. That loss was particularly frustrating as they led 24-10 after the first quarter, but then watched as the league's top team steadily closed that gap, taking the lead early in the fourth quarter and never giving it back.

The Sky's offense stalled out in the middle two quarters, which Angel Reese felt was in part due to a lack of calls as the Lynx were allowed to get away with more physicality on the defensive end. It's something Reese, who had 16 points, 17 rebounds and six assists in the loss, believes is a trend that's been an issue all season. Reese decided in her postgame interview she'd finally had enough and blasted the WNBA referees, welcoming the fine that will undoubtedly come.

"It's tough when you talk to officials and I ask them, 'Hey, we only shot two -- we only been to the free throw line twice,' up until the fourth quarter and she tells me its not her job," Reese said. "It's frustrating because I know how hard we're battling inside and I think we came down and fought as hard as we could inside. That has to be fixed. I don't give a damn if I get fined because that shit cheap and I'm tired of this shit. I've been nice and I've been humble, but I'm tired of this shit."

There was a considerable disparity between the Lynx (17 attempts) and Sky (8 attempts) at the line on Sunday, and part of the problem for the Sky is the way they are constructed and the way basketball is being officiated (at all levels) right now. Chicago is built inside out, leaning on their bigs to pack a scoring punch, and there is a considerable amount more contact that's allowed against bigs than there is against smaller guards.

That's an officiating trend across basketball, men's and women's, and for a Sky team without elite guard play to get downhill and attract the calls that do get made more often, they're going to tend to be at a free throw disadvantage. That's understandably frustrating to Reese, who is one of the Sky's offensive engines down low and deals with that contact that's going uncalled. That said, these comments are not likely to help her cause much and will mostly, as she knows, result in a fine coming her way.