Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has been a force on the boards in her first season, and she now has the all-time single-season rebounding record to her name. In the second quarter of her team's matchup with the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, Reese pulled down her 405th rebound of the season, surpassing Sylvia Fowles.

Reese, whose league-leading 12.9 rebounds per game would be the highest single-season average ever, is also on pace to break the mark for the most offensive rebounds in a season. Entering Sunday, she needed five more in that category to pass Hall of Famer Yolanda Griffith.

Single-season offensive rebounding record

Player Team Season Rebounds Yolanda Griffith Monarchs 2001 162 Angel Reese Sky 2024 158 Yolanda Griffith Monarchs 2000 148

Single-season total rebounding record

After starring for LSU, and leading the Tigers to a national championship in 2023, Reese fell to No. 7 in the 2024 WNBA Draft largely due to concerns about how her offensive game would translate. Sure enough, she has had trouble finishing around the basket, and is shooting 38.6% for the season.

There were no such worries about her ability to do all of the little things that contribute to winning, though, especially rebounding. Just a few months into her professional career, it's clear Reese has what it takes to be an all-timer on the boards.

In addition to her new record, she recently became the first player ever to register three consecutive games with at least 20 rebounds. Against the Indiana Fever on Friday, she pulled down 11 rebounds to surpass Tina Charles for the most double-doubles as a rookie with 23.