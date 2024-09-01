untitled-design-2024-08-30t214956-456.png
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has been a force on the boards in her first season, and she now has the all-time single-season rebounding record to her name. In the second quarter of her team's matchup with the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, Reese pulled down her 405th rebound of the season, surpassing Sylvia Fowles. 

Reese, whose league-leading 12.9 rebounds per game would be the highest single-season average ever, is also on pace to break the mark for the most offensive rebounds in a season. Entering Sunday, she needed five more in that category to pass Hall of Famer Yolanda Griffith. 

Single-season offensive rebounding record

PlayerTeamSeasonRebounds

Yolanda Griffith

Monarchs

2001

162

Angel Reese

Sky

2024

158

Yolanda Griffith

Monarchs

2000

148

Single-season total rebounding record

PlayerTeamSeasonRebounds

Angel Reese

Sky

2024

405

Sylvia Fowles

Lynx

2018

404

Jonquel Jones

Sun

2017

403

Tina Charles

Sun

2010

398

Alyssa Thomas

Sun

2023

394

A'ja Wilson

Aces

2023

380

Tina Charles

Sun

2011

374

Breanna Stewart

Liberty

2023

371

Sylvia Fowles

Sky

2013

369

Cheryl Ford

Shock

2006

363

Yolanda Griffith

Monarchs

2001

357

Sylvia Fowles

Lynx

2017

354

After starring for LSU, and leading the Tigers to a national championship in 2023, Reese fell to No. 7 in the 2024 WNBA Draft largely due to concerns about how her offensive game would translate. Sure enough, she has had trouble finishing around the basket, and is shooting 38.6% for the season. 

There were no such worries about her ability to do all of the little things that contribute to winning, though, especially rebounding. Just a few months into her professional career, it's clear Reese has what it takes to be an all-timer on the boards. 

In addition to her new record, she recently became the first player ever to register three consecutive games with at least 20 rebounds. Against the Indiana Fever on Friday, she pulled down 11 rebounds to surpass Tina Charles for the most double-doubles as a rookie with 23. 