The Chicago Sky are limping toward another lottery appearance and All-Star forward Angel Reese is fed up. In a lengthy interview with the Chicago Tribune, Reese aired out her frustrations with the front office, coaching staff and roster construction, and called for major moves in free agency this winter.

"I'm not settling for the same shit we did this year," Reese said. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me.

"I'm willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason. So it's going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can't settle for what we have this year."

The Sky showed some promise last season with the arrival of Reese and fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso, but missed out on the playoffs by two games and wound up with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Instead of building around Reese and Cardoso with another lottery selection, Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca shifted into win-now mode.

Pagliocca traded the No. 3 pick, which eventually became Sonia Citron, and a 2027 first-round pick swap to the Washington Mystics in exchange for Ariel Atkins. While Atkins has largely been as advertised, she hasn't moved the needle in Chicago. Nor have any of Pagliocca's other offseason additions, which included an array of veterans. Even acknowledging some of the Sky's poor injury luck this season, they're on pace to finish with fewer wins than they did last season despite having an extra four games.

To make matters worse, the Sky owe their first-round pick in the 2026 draft to the Minnesota Lynx and could give away the No. 1 pick. They do at least have swap rights with the Connecticut Sun's first-round pick in 2026, though, so they will have a lottery selection, just not their own.

WNBA playoff picture: Standings, schedule as Liberty clinch postseason berth despite loss to Valkyries Jack Maloney

To meaningfully change their prospects moving forward, the Sky will have to make some noise in free agency, but doing so will be easier said than done given the unique nature of this offseason. Aside from Kalani Brown and Lexie Brown, every single player not on a rookie scale contract will be a free agent this winter. (The majority of veterans set up their contracts this way to coincide with the new collective bargaining agreement, which is expected to bring substantial raises whenever it is ratified.)

The Sky will have plenty of cap space and roster spots, but so will every other team. Will the Sky, who are expected to open a new practice facility in time for the 2026 season, be able to convince high-level free agents to come to Chicago? Since Pagliocca was hired, the answer has been no. Reese herself seems unsure it will happen.

"We need great players, and I don't know what will attract that," Reese said. "Maybe the practice facility will attract that, we'll see.

"But the priority is being able to convince (free agents) that this is an organization that is going in the right direction. Honestly, it would be a leap of faith for a great, great player to come here and show that this is something that they want to be a part of and we can bring that championship mentality."

Reese, who has made the All-Star Game in each of her first two seasons, is under contract through 2026 and the Sky have a team option for the 2027 season that they will assuredly pick up. Beyond that, Reese is making no promises.

In perhaps the most notable comment from her interview, Reese put the Sky on the clock.

"I am very vocal about what we need and what I want," Reese said. "I'd like to be here for my career, but if things don't pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what's best for me. But while I am here, I'm going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can."