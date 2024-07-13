Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese had hoped to add to her historic season days after notching her 15th consecutive double-double on Thursday. But on Saturday, this time facing the Liberty at home, Reese's luck ran out, with her streak falling against the same team it started against back in June. Reese finished another loss to New York with a line of eight points and 15 rebounds. She shot 3-of-13 from the field and missed the only 3-pointer she took. The Sky lost 81-67 to the Liberty, who prevailed despite missing WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart and defensive ace Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.

Reese did have an opportunity to get her double-double in the waning seconds of the loss, but the Liberty made sure that didn't happen, surrounding her with four players on the left baseline.

Over the last 15 games, Reese averaged 14.8 points and 13.2 rebounds while shooting 42% from the field. Her first career double-double came on June 4 against New York when she recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds in an 88-75 loss. Known for crashing the glass, Reese pulled down a season-high 19 rebounds in a 85-77 victory over the Atlanta Dream on July 2. The seventh overall pick in this year's draft has put up 13.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game on .411/.222/.752 splits.

Reese will have an opportunity to start a new streak when the Chicago Sky take on the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.