Angel Reese reached a season-high in scoring and made WNBA history in the process during the Chicago Sky's 92-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

This result was much-needed for the Sky, who had lost four of their last five games. And it also showed that perhaps Reese has shaken off the sophomore slump she was dealing with earlier this season.

In Sunday's win, Reese posted 24 points and 16 rebounds, becoming the first player in league history to tally at least 15 rebounds in four consecutive matchups. This was her 36th career double-double, and she achieved it in just her 50th WNBA game. She went 10 of 19 from the field and did a little bit of everything to help the Sky with seven assists, two blocks and a steal.

"I went through a storm in the first eight games where I couldn't finish and it was frustrating, but I trusted my work and my teammates trusted my work," Reese said postgame. "I'm finally coming through and I'm finally finishing efficiently, and it's leading to wins for us."

Over her last four games, Reese is averaging 17.3 points, 17.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Points Rebounds Assists Result 24 16 7 92-85 win over Sparks 17 18 2 83-78 loss to Valkyries 18 17 6 97-86 win over Sparks 10 19 4 93-80 loss to Dream

Reese embraces 'mebounds'

Reese set the record for most rebounds in a single season by a WNBA rookie (446) but she had multiple inefficient games and was criticized for getting many of her own rebounds. The term "mebounds" started trending on social media, but Reese took it as a business opportunity and filed a trademark for "mebounds" earlier this month while announcing a new line of merchandise.

"It leads to points when you get rebounds, it's never a negative," she said Sunday. "When somebody can't stop you on the boards, that leads to more points for us. I look at it as a positive. Everybody looks at it as a negative but I look at it as a positive. I only had four (offensive) boards so it wasn't just 'mebounds' tonight."

Sky coach Tyler Marsh pointed out that Reese's responsibilities increased after the other half of Chicago's interior duo, Kamilla Cardoso, temporarily left the team to compete with Brazil at the AmeriCup Tournament.

"She was incredible tonight, 38 minutes, she pushed through," Marsh said of Reese. "Obviously missing Kamilla she had to do a little bit more. Her ability to be in every area of the floor tonight, and the last few games, has had such an impact on us and you can't say enough (about it). You can get caught up in the numbers, and rightfully so because they are amazing, but it's little things that she does as well that don't really get noticed."

Reese shines in front of Candace Parker

Another special part of Sunday's game was the fact that it was Candace Parker's Sparks jersey retirement night. The Sky will also retire her jersey in August.

When she first came into the league, Reese said she was a big fan of Parker and originally wanted to wear the No. 3 jersey in Chicago. However, she decided against it because she knew Parker's number would eventually be retired due to her long list of accolades.

Candace Parker 'humbled' to have her No. 3 retired by Sparks: 'I'm so appreciative and I can't believe it' Jack Maloney

Earlier this week, Reese joined Parker, Tamika Catchings and Tina Charles as the only WNBA players to tally at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and four steals in a game. Reese also passed Parker for second most double-doubles through their first two WNBA seasons and now trails only Charles (45). Reese sought out Parker after Sunday's game to give her a hug.

"Congratulations to Candace," Reese said. "Everything she's done for not just our organization, but for all the organizations that she's impacted. I've watched her since I was a little girl so it means a lot to me to be able to be named with such great players."