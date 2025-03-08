The WNBA has exploded over the last couple of years, and now the players are eyeing a bigger piece of the financial pie. On her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese hinted at a potential strike if the players' demands aren't met in negotiations ahead of the next CBA.

Following the 2024 season, the WNBA players' union opted out of its current CBA. The players and league will operate under that deal through the 2025 season, but it's set to expire in October.

Reese was discussing some of the talks between players and noted that there have been rumblings of a strike if negotiations go south.

"I gotta get in the meetings because I'm hearing, if y'all don't give us what we want, we sitting out," Reese said.

"That's a possibility," Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington replied. "For real."

Players will undoubtedly be looking for a pay bump in the new CBA because, as Reese pointed out on the podcast, the 2026 rookies will immediately make more than her before stepping onto a WNBA court.

"The ones coming in this year will be on the rookie contract again," Reese said. "The ones in the year after, they're gonna be making more than us."

This isn't the first time Reese has bemoaned WNBA salaries. During an Instagram live last year, Reese said her $73,439 salary isn't enough to cover her cost of living.

"I just hope y'all know," Reed said. "The WNBA don't pay my bills at all. I don't even think it pays one of my bills. Literally."