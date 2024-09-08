Angel Reese's rookie season is over. The Chicago Sky star forward announced in a social media post on Saturday night that she would be forced to miss the rest of the 2024 WNBA season after suffering a wrist injury in the team's 92-78 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.

Reese set numerous records during her rookie campaign and was a top contender for Rookie of the Year alongside Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Reese set the single-season record for total rebounds and offensive rebounds a week ago. She also recorded a record 15 consecutive double doubles earlier this season.

"What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3, but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2," Reese wrote. "Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I'm filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God's timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. "God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers."

Reese's season ends averaging a remarkable 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. The Sky will miss her presence dearly as they are currently tied for the final playoff spot with the Atlanta Dream and just one game ahead of the Washington Mystics.

"You'll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline," Reese said. "And Unrivaled league, see you soon."