Chicago Sky star Angel Reese did not participate in shootaround ahead of the team's 2025 season finale against the New York Liberty on Thursday due to a back injury. Coach Tyler Marsh told reporters that it's unclear if Reese will play and she will be a game-time decision.

Reese, who has made headlines for the wrong reasons recently, missed 10 games due to a back problem earlier this season. The issue then flared up on Sunday, and she did not play in the second half of the team's loss to the Las Vegas Aces after being suspended for the first half because of "statements detrimental to the team." Reese also sat out of the Sky's loss to the Aces on Tuesday due to the back issue.

"She reported it to us during pre-game, and so in conjunction with the medical staff, we wanted to be as cautious as possible," Marsh said on Sunday. He added that Reese "wants to be out there" for the Sky's final two games, but the team will "gauge [her status] day-by-day."

This has been an extremely disappointing summer for the 10-33 Sky, and Reese made her frustration clear in a lengthy interview with the Chicago Tribune last week. Reese took aim at the front office, coaching staff and roster construction, and called for major moves in free agency. She also hinted at leaving the Sky when her contract is up.

"I'm not settling for the same shit we did this year," Reese said. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me."

"I'm willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason. So it's going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can't settle for what we have this year."

In addition, Reese made comments about specific teammates, most notably veteran point guard and franchise icon Courtney Vandersloot, who has been sidelined since June 7 with a torn ACL.

"We can't rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she's at," Reese said. "I know she'll be a great asset for us, but we can't rely on that. We need someone probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who's been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before."

Reese later apologized to her teammates and said that her comments were "taken out of context." Still, the organization suspended her for the first half of Sunday's game against the Aces. She had already been suspended for the team's game against the Indiana Fever last Friday after accumulating too many technical fouls.

Reese, who was named an All-Star for the second time in two seasons, is averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She is on pace to lead the league in rebounding for the second consecutive season.