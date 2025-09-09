Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been listed as questionable for their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday due to a back injury. Reese, who has made headlines for the wrong reasons recently, missed 10 games due to a back injury earlier this season, and it flared up again on Sunday.

Reese had been suspended for the first half of Sunday's game "because of statements detrimental to the team," but she ended up sitting out of the entire game due to her back.

"She reported it to us during pre-game, and so in conjunction with the medical staff, we wanted to be as cautious as possible," Sky coach Tyler Marsh said. He added that Reese "wants to be out there" for the Sky's final two games, but the team will "gauge [her status] day-by-day."

Sky coach explains why Angel Reese did not play in second half after first-half suspension vs. Aces Jack Maloney

The 10-32 Sky will play Tuesday in Las Vegas before concluding their season at home on Thursday against the reigning champion New York Liberty.

This has been an extremely disappointing summer in Chicago, and Reese made her frustration clear in a lengthy interview with the Chicago Tribune last week. Reese took aim at the front office, coaching staff and roster construction, and called for major moves in free agency. She also hinted at leaving the Sky when her contract is up.

"I'm not settling for the same shit we did this year," Reese said. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me."

"I'm willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason. So it's going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can't settle for what we have this year."

In addition, Reese made comments about specific teammates, most notably veteran point guard and franchise icon Courtney Vandersloot, who has been sidelined since June 7 with a torn ACL.

"We can't rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she's at," Reese said. "I know she'll be a great asset for us, but we can't rely on that. We need someone probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who's been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before."

Angel Reese calls out Sky's front office, demands big moves in free agency: 'We have to get great players' Jack Maloney

Reese later apologized to her teammates and said that her comments were "taken out of context." Still, the organization suspended her for the first half of Sunday's game against the Aces. She had already been suspended for the team's game against the Indiana Fever last Friday after accumulating too many technical fouls.

Reese, who was named an All-Star for the second time in two seasons, is averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She is on pace to lead the league in rebounding for the second consecutive season.