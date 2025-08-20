Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was terrific in her return from a back injury Tuesday, though her efforts were not enough against a Seattle Storm team that's desperate to hold on to a playoff spot. Reese put up 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists on 9 of 13 from the field, but the Sky fell, 94-88.

Reese had missed the Sky's last seven games, and nine of their 11 contests since the All-Star Game due to a lingering back issue, but was cleared to return to practice over the weekend. After going through shootaround with no problems on Tuesday morning, she was given the green light to play against the Storm.

It didn't take her long to get involved, as she converted a tough layup less than a minute into the game. She continued to make plays all night long and finished with one of her most efficient outings of the season.

Before Tuesday, Reese last played on July 29 during the Sky's 103-86 loss to the Mystics, and she endured a frustrating night. While she put up 22 points and 13 rebounds, she shot 6 of 16 from the field and was hampered by both foul trouble and back pain.

Sky coach Tyler Marsh said previously Reese's back tightened up after the loss to the Mystics and that the team had been holding her out as a precautionary measure. There was no reason for the Sky to rush Reese back when they were well out of the playoff race. That would be true with any injury, but especially a back issue.

Following Tuesday's defeat, the Sky are 8-26 and on the verge of officially being eliminated from playoff contention.

Reese's sophomore season has been a roller coaster. She got off to a historically bad start and through her first seven games was shooting a dismal 30.9% from the field, including 16 of 50 (32%) in the restricted area. She gradually improved, though, and on June 15 she recorded her first career triple-double in a win over the Connecticut Sun.

A week later, she recorded the first of 11 consecutive double-doubles. That streak, which made her the first player in league history to have multiple double-double streaks of at least 10 games, came to a close on Tuesday. During those 11 games, Reese averaged 16.9 points and 13.1 rebounds on 50.9% shooting.

Reese was named an All-Star for the second time in two seasons on July 6.