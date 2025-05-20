The WNBA is investigating reports of "hateful speech" that were directed at Chicago Sky star Angel Reese during the team's season-opening loss to the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In her Tuesday media availability, Reese commented on the investigation, as well as how the comments affected her.

The rivalry clash between the Sky and Fever was an intense one, with Reese and Caitlin Clark scuffling a bit after the latter committed a flagrant foul under the basket. The highly-anticipated matchup was also marred by allegations of insensitive comments from a fan.

The league announced its investigation into those allegations on Sunday.

"Obviously, there's no place in this league for that," Reese said in her first media comments. "I think the WNBA, our team and our organization has done a great job supporting me. I've had communication with everyone, from so many people across the league being able to support me. Going through this process, obviously if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone. I think they've done a great job supporting us in this."

Reese also addressed questions about how she felt after hearing the comments during the course of the game.

"It's tough, but I have a great support system," Reese said. "I'm loved by so many people. Obviously, in the moment, it's hard to hear. My support system is great. God has protected me in so many ways.

"I've gone through so many different things the past couple of years in my life. Just having this support and this love, and being part of an organization that really supports me and loves me. It's something that I just couldn't imagine not being a part of."

The Sky star addressed the importance of the WNBA handling the incident in a timely manner. Reese said the league wants its players to feel safe and respected every night.

"Like I said, they understand that this is the priority," Reese said. "Obviously, there's no place for this. ... The women in this league, they know that there's no space for that. I believe every player in this league deserves to be treated with respect and to come to work and have fun and have a great environment to work at. I think they've done a good job putting that out."

Throughout Reese's media availability, a member of the Sky's media relations staff shut down three additional questions about the hateful comments and whether it was the first time Reese had been subjected to those kind of remarks during a game.

Although Clark and Reese had a dust-up on the court during the game, Clark already came out in support of her rival in this instance.

"There's no place for that in our game," Clark said. "There's no place for that in society."