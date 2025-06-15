Angel Reese powered the Chicago Sky to a 78-66 victory over the Connecticut Sun Sunday with her first-career triple-double. The second-year forward out of LSU scored 11 points, dished out 11 assists and hauled in 13 rebounds. It's the first WNBA triple-double since Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever posted a 20, 10 and 10 triple-double against the Sky in the season opener on May 17.

While this was her first career triple-double, Reese already established herself as a stat sheet stuffer. In fact, she was the fastest WNBA player to register 30 career double-doubles, and her 26 double-doubles in 2024 set a rookie record.

Reese is one of the premier rebounders in the WNBA, and became the first rookie since Tina Charles to lead the league in rebounds per game with 13.1 in 2024. She's on track to defend her crown, as Reese entered this matchup averaging 11.8 rebounds to go along with 10.3 points per game. Her 12.9 career rebounds per game rank first in WNBA history.

The Sky hope they exorcised some demons in their third victory of the season. Reese's college teammate, rookie Hailey Van Lith, also helped in the winning effort, as she led the Sky in scoring with a career-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting.