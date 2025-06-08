CHICAGO -- Two decades ago, Allen Iverson turned Reebok into one of the coolest brands around with his iconic signature sneaker line. Now, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is carrying on that legacy.

Iverson, who was named NBA MVP in 2001 and made 10 All-Star appearances during his Hall of Fame career, could not be prouder.

"I love everything about her," Iverson said in a recent interview with People Magazine. "I love what she stands for. She reminds me of my little sister. She's dope to me. She reminds me of myself hoop wise and on a personal level too."

Reese initially signed with Reebok in 2023, and agreed to a multi-year extension with the company in October 2024, which will include a signature shoe to be released in 2026. While Reese has not yet met Iverson in person, she is thrilled to have him in her corner.

"I love Allen Iverson," Reese said prior to the Sky's matchup with the Indiana Fever at the United Center. "He has that mentality of a dog, he's a killer. No matter what he goes out there and gives his all every night and that's what I try to do, good or bad, I always try to give my all. It's always great to have him in my corner."

Reese, the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, is the sixth player in the league to receive a signature shoe, joining: Caitlin Clark (Nike), Sydney Colson (Creative Control), Sabrina Ionescu (Nike), Breanna Stewart (Puma) and A'ja Wilson (Nike).

"I'm extremely excited to let you guys know that we are officially coming out with a Reebok by Angel signature shoe," Reese said in October after the news was announced.

"We've already kicked off the design process, and it means the world to me to have Reebok's full support and confidence with this shoe and overall partnership. A signature shoe has always been a dream of mine, and I want all the young girls out there to remember that anything is possible."

Reese is averaging 10 points and a league-leading 12.3 rebounds through the first six games of the season, but is shooting just 31.1% from the field. The Sky are 2-4, but have won two games in a row entering Saturday's matchup.