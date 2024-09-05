WNBA rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have some of the biggest fanbases in the league, which unfortunately sometimes leads to ugly situations. In her new podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," Reese talked about how she feels about the Indiana Fever guard and some of her extremely loyal fans.

"Caitlin is an amazing player and I've always thought she was an amazing player. We've been playing each other since high school," the Chicago Sky forward said. "So I think it's really just the fans -- her fans, the Iowa fans, now the Indiana fans -- that are, like, they ride for her and I respect that, respectfully, but sometimes it's very disrespectful. I think there's a lot of racism when it comes to it and I don't believe she stands on any of that."

The disrespect she is referring to has not just been a few mean social media comments. Reese said some people have gone much further than that.

"But when it comes to death threats, like, I'm talking about people have come down to my address, following me home, it's come down to that," she said. "Multiple occasions, people have made AI pictures of me naked, literally. They have sent it to my family members. My family members are, like, uncles are sending it to me, like, 'Are you naked on Instagram?' It sucks to see that and it's really hard that I have to go through that, and now seeing other players even having to go through that."

Reese has addressed her relationship with Clark several times before and said she has no problem with the former Iowa star.

Their "rivalry" started during the 2023 NCAA Tournament championship game when Reese, playing for LSU, hit Clark with the "you can't see me" gesture. That viral moment sparked a heated argument in the college basketball community.

The gesture was something Clark had done during the Hawkeyes' game against Louisville. A clip of that game made it look like she was doing it to Hailey Van Lith, but the former Louisville guard later said Clark was actually doing the gesture to her strength coach.

Regardless of what happened, Clark said trash talking was a normal part of the tournament and Reese should not be criticized for what she did. The following season Clark and Reese remained some of the top college basketball players and that stardom followed them into the WNBA.

They have inarguably been the top two rookies of the 2024 season, and their "rivalry" certainly adds a little fun to the competition. However, Reese wishes fans didn't take things so far because she feels there is nothing but respect between her and Clark.

"At the end of the day, it's a game that we do both love, but there is no hate," Reese said.