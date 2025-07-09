Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has not been shy about her frustration with WNBA officials this season, and the disdain boiled over this week in a game against the Washington Mystics. After a failed challenge upheld a foul call against Ariel Atkins on a loose ball, Reese walked to the sideline and slapped a clipboard out of one of her assistant coaches' hands.

Video of the outburst gained traction on social media, and Reese explained the exchange with strength and conditioning coach Ann Crosby after Tuesday's matinee.

"Those **** were pissing me off😭 shoutout to Ann because she know it was the heat of the moment and she didn't let me apologize because she knew!" Reese said in a social media post. "Not happening again tho🤦🏽‍♀️😭"

Reese picked up five fouls herself in the contest, and teammate Elizabeth Williams fouled out of a 20-point performance. The Sky committed 26 team fouls to the Mystics' 21.

Officials across both the WNBA and NBA took flak this season and last for the disparity in foul calls against guards and forwards. The amount of contact permitted between players and the perceived advantage given to guards has not been particularly popular, and countless players and coaches spoke out against it. Reese is the latest to risk fines in calling out the trend.

"It's tough when you talk to officials and I ask them, 'Hey, we only shot two -- we only been to the free throw line twice,' up until the fourth quarter and she tells me it's not her job," Reese said after Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Lynx. "It's frustrating because I know how hard we're battling inside and I think we came down and fought as hard as we could inside. That has to be fixed. I don't give a damn if I get fined because that shit cheap and I'm tired of this shit. I've been nice and I've been humble, but I'm tired of this shit."

Reese is not alone in her frustration. Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum unleashed a profanity-laced rant earlier this season after an overtime loss saying she is "sick" of the lack of foul calls against her opponents.

"I drive more than anyone in the league," Plum said. "So to shoot six free throws is f---ing absurd. I got scratches on my face. I got scratches on my body. And these guards on the other team get these ticky tack fouls. I'm sick of it."