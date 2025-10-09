WNBA star Angel Reese will participate in next week's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15 in a historic moment for the event, as Reese will become the first pro athlete to hit the runway for the iconic show.

"Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria Secret ANGEL," Reese wrote on Instagram. "I'm finally getting my wings I'll be walking the Victoria's Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny. Wings on, heels ready…Catch me on the runway."

It's the latest off-court move from Reese, who has become one of the WNBA's biggest names in just two seasons in the league. She's inked a number of brand deals already, including a signature sneaker and clothing line with Reebok, and started a podcast to begin building her presence as a voice off of the court.

On the court, Reese took another step forward in her sophomore season with the Sky, averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while upping her scoring efficiency at 53.7% true shooting in the 30 games she started. However, Reese made waves late in the season by calling out the Sky's front office to build a better roster and give the players a chance to compete after they spent another year outside playoff contention.

Reese was given a one-half suspension for those comments, then missed most of the final weeks of the season with what was listed as a back injury. She issued an apology to her teammates for calling out the guards on the roster and saying the team needed "better players."

While we await the resolution of all of that drama in Chicago and how the Sky front office plans to respond to Reese's criticism, she will continue to expand her profile off the court.