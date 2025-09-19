Angel Reese's signature Reebok shoe officially launched on Thursday and sold out within hours on the brand's website. Reese's shoe, the Angel Reese 1, came out in three colorways, and they were all were all sold out.

"I'm in full tears right now," Reese said on social media. "Taking a leap of faith and launching three of my signature shoes at once was a huge risk—but guess what? They all sold out! I'm sooooo THANKFUL & beyond GRATEFUL and just want to thank everyone for the amazing support. REEBOK IS BACK!"

The first drop of the Angel Reese 1s included the colorways "Diamond Dust," "Mebounds" and "Receipts Ready." Reebok is expected to drop more colorways this fall. The shoes are priced at $120.

As Reebok pointed out, the AR1s take design inspiration from their Mobius line. The lightweight design is breathable and was made for stability. It uses Reebok's Energy Return System technology, which features a lightweight EVA midsole and pods of nitrogen-infused SuperFloat foam in the heel and forefoot to absorb impact and give bounce.

Reese first signed with Reebok in 2023, when NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal became the brand's president of basketball and Allen Iverson took Reebok basketball's vice president role. She released her first collection last year and Reebok talked to CBS Sports about how active Reese was in the design process while also stating that was just the beginning of what they would create together.

Her signature shoes were originally expected to drop in 2026, but the Reese has had a lot of momentum on and off the court and wanted to take advantage of it. The Chicago Sky forward became the fastest player to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds in WNBA history, as well as the fastest to reach 40 double-doubles. She also made the cover of Vogue and the cover of the NBA 2K26 WNBA edition.

"It's great. It's a blessing. I don't know when the perfect time would be, because so many great things are happening at once all the time for me," Reese said in an interview with Elle. "...but I know fans have been wondering and asking about it. And I know it was supposed to come in 2026, but I thought, 'Why not now? Why not Year 2? Why not be able to wear my shoe while I'm playing and striving for great things?' Being able to have the support that I have right now with the fans is really important to me, and I'm trying to maximize everything while I can."