INDIANAPOLIS -- New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu knows a thing or two about dealing with injuries, and she told reporters Friday she's trying to pass that hard-earned wisdom along to another superstar guard: Caitlin Clark.

Days before the WNBA world was set to descend upon Indianapolis for All-Star Weekend, Clark tweaked her right groin in the Indiana Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun. Less than 48 hours later, she announced she would be unable to participate in the 3-Point Contest and All-Star Game.

"Obviously we're good friends. I've been able to talk to her a lot through this process," Ionescu said. "Honestly, I've kinda went through something similar in my career. My first year I didn't play due to injury, my second year I had three to four soft tissue injuries I was dealing with. You look back and it's a blessing in disguise because you're able to just learn and grow and understand it's all part of your journey and you just gotta continue to figure out what you need in a pro career. Just trying to be that soundboard for her, that voice, having gone through something kind of similar."

Clark's right groin issue is the third soft tissue leg injury she's had this season. In May, she strained her left quad during a loss to the New York Liberty and missed five games. Then, in June, she suffered a left groin injury during a win over the Seattle Storm and missed another five games -- four regular-season contests and the Commissioner's Cup championship. Include the game she missed Wednesday against the New York Liberty and Clark has been sidelined for 10 of the Fever's 23 regular-season games.

When Clark has been on the floor, she hasn't been her usual self outside of a few huge games. She's averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds and 8.8 assists, but is shooting 36.7% from the field, including 27.9% from 3-point range. On the road, she's 2 of 35 from behind the arc.

Even so, the Fever have been far more successful with Clark than without her -- 8-5 when she plays compared to 4-6 when she sits. Her mere presence is a major boost to the Fever and the entire city. While she won't be able to take the court this weekend, she's been all over town doing appearances to raucous receptions and will help Sandy Brondello coach Team Clark on Saturday night.

"Obviously it's really unfortunate that we don't have her, but she means a lot more to the game than just showing up and playing," Ionescu said. "I think you're able to see that with the excitement in Indy right now regardless of if she's playing or not."