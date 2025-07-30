With 18 games left in the regular season and no timetable for Caitlin Clark's return from injury, Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever are continuing to adjust to playing without their star guard. Clark's already missed 13 of the team's 26 games while the Fever (14-12) remain in the playoff picture with Kelsey Mitchell picking up much of the scoring slack.

Clark's expected to miss her fifth consecutive game Wednesday when the Fever take on the Phoenix Mercury before starting a four-game road trip. Boston, who has three straight double-doubles in Clark's absence, recently told WNBA legend Candace Parker the Fever have been forced to be more direct at the offensive end.

"I think when you have Caitlin on the floor, everything is automatically spaced," Boston said on Parker's "Post Moves" podcast. "The floor is spaced, defenses are high because she comes across half-court, you can set an early drag, and there's a deep three going up, and there's a great chance she's making it. When she's not on the floor, then obviously, (they) can shrink (the floor) a little bit."

Clark, who was injured during the Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15 and missed All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, does not have an official return timeline.

Caitlin Clark injury update: Fever star has no return timeline, will miss fifth straight game Wednesday Jack Maloney

The Fever released an injury update on Clark last week, saying she "underwent further medical evaluations that "confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered."

Indiana is 6-7 without Clark in the lineup this season and currently ranks sixth in the conference standings. She has missed time with a left quad strain that kept her out for three weeks, a left groin injury that sidelined her for two weeks and now a right groin injury resulting in more missed starts.

Clark spoke to Glamour during All-Star festivities and explained how her injury-riddled season has altered her mindset.

"This is the first time I haven't felt like a young body that can run around and sprint every day and just continue to do that," Clark said. "Being a professional athlete, you really have to take care of both your body and your mind -- it's been a journey learning about that."

Clark's production has dipped this season during a year-long shooting slump, some of that having to do with a bevy of injuries. Clark's averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds and 8.8 assists, but is only 2 for 30 on 3-pointers away from the Fever's home floor in four road starts since June 19.

In nine total games over the last two months since retiring from her initial left quad strain this season, Clark is 18 of 69 from distance.