Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: How to watch the WNBA on CBS Sports Network

There is just one game on the WNBA schedule for Wednesday night, and it features the Atlanta Dream heading to the Midwest to take on the Indiana Fever.

Atlanta has been the most disappointing team in the league this season. After falling one game short of a trip to the Finals last season, they sit in last place at 5-15, and enter Wednesday's contest on a five-game losing streak.

As for the Fever, they haven't been any better lately, though they were expected to struggle this season as they continue their rebuild. They've lost six in a row, which is tied with the Wings for the longest losing streak in the league, and sit at 6-15.

How to watch Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

Date: Wednesday, July 31

Wednesday, July 31 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

Storylines



Dream: This has been a disastrous season for the Dream, even though they've been without Angel McCoughtry, who is still recovering from knee surgery. After falling just one game short of the Finals last season, they've managed to win just five games and sit in last place at 5-15. Coming into this contest, they've lost five in a row, the last three by an average of 23 points. Though never expected to be great, their offense has been historically bad, and their league-leading defense from last season has dropped all the way to 10th. What's worse is that the WNBA lottery odds are decided by a cumulation of each team's record from the past two seasons, meaning there's a very good chance they don't even end up with the No. 1 pick for their troubles.

Fever: The Fever are just 3-12 after starting out the season 3-1, but even with their poor record and current six-game losing streak, this has been a positive season in Indianapolis. They've already matched their win total from all of last season, and have been competitive in just about every game they've played, with nine of their losses coming by eight points or less. They're still a ways off from getting back in the playoff picture, but it will be quite interesting to watch this team develop as they add another top draft pick this year and get Victoria Vivians back from injury.

Game prediction, pick

The Fever haven't been great lately, but they've at least been competitive, whereas the Dream have been a disaster. Coupled with the fact that the Fever are at home, they should get the win.

Pick: Fever 77, Dream 70