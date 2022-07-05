Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard was named Rookie of the Month for the second consecutive month, the WNBA announced Tuesday.

This is the fifth accolade she receives in her short time in the league, showing why she was a solid choice for the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. Through the month of June, Howard averaged 14.3 points and 2.7 assists while making 2.1 3-pointers per game. Those stats are all best among all first-year players.

Her latest recognition comes a week after Howard was named one of 12 WNBA All-Star Game reserves. This would make her the first Kentucky alum to participate in the WNBA All-Star Game.

Howard has started in all 21 games for the Dream so far, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She is also registering 2.4 3-pointers and 1.5 steals per game. Her 50 total 3-pointers made so far this season is fifth best in the league. If she continues on this path, Howard could easily end her first year with the Rookie of the Year award.

Rhyne Howard 2022 Accolades: