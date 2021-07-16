Las Vegas Aces and Australian national team star Liz Cambage could miss the Olympics after she was involved in an altercation during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage against Nigeria this week, according to a report from Olgun Uluc of ESPN.

Cambage was involved in a physical altercation during a closed warm-up game against Nigeria, sources said, as well as a charged verbal exchange. The Australian Olympic committee has been made aware of the incident and is currently awaiting a report. Basketball Australia and the Australian Olympic Committee are investigating the incident, sources said. Basketball Australia has been reached for comment.

At this point, there are no further details about the incident, nor a timeline for when Basketball Australia will make a decision. Given that the Olympics are set to start in less than two weeks, it's unlikely that they will wait long. Australia is scheduled to play Team USA in an exhibition game on Saturday.

Cambage and the Australian national team have set up camp in Las Vegas for their pre-Olympics training camp. Earlier in the week she attended, but did not participate in the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game, which was also held in Vegas. Cambage was a selection for Team WNBA, but decided to sit out after suffering a minor hip injury in a practice with Australia.

In 19 games for the Aces this season, Cambage is putting up 14.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. With Cambage and reigning MVP A'ja Wilson forming an elite frontcourt partnership, the Aces enter the Olympic break with the second-best record in the league at 15-6.

On the national level, Cambage has been representing Australia since 2008. One of the best players in the country's history, she helped them to a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics -- where she made history as the first woman to dunk in the Olympics -- and a silver medal at the 2018 World Cup.