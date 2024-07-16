New York Liberty star Betnijah Laney-Hamilton underwent surgery on her right knee on Tuesday, the team announced. Laney-Hamilton is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, which puts her on track to return some time after the upcoming Olympic break.

The Liberty did not release any specifics regarding the "minor" procedure, but Laney-Hamilton's right knee had been giving her trouble all season. She missed three games in late June, then returned for four games, including the Commissioner's Cup championship, before hitting the sideline again. Her last appearance came on July 6 against the Indiana Fever.

No one ever wants to undergo surgery, but if this was going to be a recurring issue for Laney-Hamilton all season, it made sense to take care of it now. The Olympic break, which runs from July 18 to Aug. 14, gives Laney-Hamilton a good chunk of time to recover while no games are being played. Even in the event she needs all six weeks, she would only miss a few games on the other side of the hiatus and would be back on the court well before the end of the regular season.

Despite her knee issues, this has been another solid season for the veteran forward. She's averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 46.9/38.0/88.4 shooting splits, while playing strong perimeter defense. Though she doesn't get the same level of attention as the likes of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, Laney-Hamilton is a big part of the Liberty's success. Their primary starting lineup, which also includes Courtney Vandersloot, has a stunning plus-23.6 net rating.

Thanks in part to Laney-Hamilton's toughness and versatility, the Liberty are off to a historic 20-4 start and sit alone in first place. They are the 14th team ever to get to 20 wins in 25 games or fewer to start the season. Of those previous 13 teams, 10 went on to win the title and two others lost in the Finals.

The Liberty, who fell in the Finals last season, are still seeking their first championship in franchise history. If they want to capture it, they'll need Laney-Hamilton healthy come playoff time.