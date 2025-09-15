The New York Liberty won an overtime thriller against the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday, 76-69, but lost star forward Breanna Stewart to an apparent left knee injury in the process. Liberty coach Sandy Brondello did not provide an update after the game.

"No," Brondello said, when asked if she had an update on Stewart. "I'm sure she'll be evaluated soon."

In the middle of overtime, Stewart made a tough baseline drive and finished through contact for a clutch bucket that put the Liberty up by five. She immediately clutched for her left knee, however, and screamed out in obvious pain. After a timeout, she returned to the floor to shoot her free throw, which she missed. Though she tried to tough it out for a few possessions, she was ultimately unable to continue and sat for the final 2:07.

Stewart, who finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, was able to leave the floor under her own power, both immediately after the injury and following the game. She had a brace on her left knee as she made her way to the locker room, but appeared to be moving fairly well.

It's too early to know Stewart's diagnosis or how much time, if any, she may miss. It goes without saying that the Liberty cannot afford to be without Stewart for any period of time right now.

The Liberty will return home for Game 2 of their best-of-three first-round series on Wednesday with a chance to sweep the Mercury and advance to the semifinals.

This has been a frustrating, injury-filled season for both Stewart and the Liberty, who finished the regular season 27-17 and fell to the No. 5 seed largely because they could not stay healthy. Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu only started and finished 13 regular season games togther; the Liberty won all of them.

In March, Stewart underwent a minor surgery to repair the mensicus on her right knee, but was ready for opening night. Her right knee became an even bigger story in July, when she suffered a bone bruise in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks that kept her out for a month.