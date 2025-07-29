New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart underwent imaging that showed she avoided a significant injury to her right leg, per the New York Post. Stewart has traveled on the Liberty's four-game road trip, but was out on Monday when they took on the Dallas Wings. She does not have an official return date.

Stewart came up hobbled just minutes into the Liberty's heartbreaking last-second loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night and was later ruled out for good with a lower leg injury. After the Liberty battled back from a 15-point deficit, Rickea Jackson flipped in a buzzer beater for a 101-99 Sparks win.

Early in the first quarter, Stewart set a screen for Sabrina Ionescu and rolled to the basket. Ionescu hit her with a perfect pocket pass that led her right to the rim, but Stewart overcooked her contested layup. Nothing seemed to be amiss as Stewart hustled back on defense, but as soon as she crossed halfcourt, she pulled up and signaled to the bench for a sub.

It's too early to know Stewart's exact injury or how long she may be sidelined, but it's safe to bet that the Liberty will take the cautious route with the two-time MVP. Stewart underwent surgery on her right meniscus during the offseason and has previously had major injuries to both of her Achilles tendons.

Stewart recently appeared in her seventh All-Star Game and is well on her way to another All-WNBA campaign. Entering Saturday, she was averaging 19 points -- tied for fifth in the league -- 6.8 rebounds, four assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The reigning champion Liberty have been beset by injuries and absences this season. Most notably, Jonquel Jones has been limited to 11 appearances due to multiple ankle injuries. Key role player Leonie Fiebich also missed nearly a month while participating in EuroBasket with the German national team, while Nyara Sabally has been hampered by a knee problem.

Despite often playing shorthanded, the Liberty sit in second place with a 17-7 record and remain the title favorites (+160, per FanDuel). The latter is in large part due to the upcoming arrival of 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman, who will make her long-awaited return to the WNBA later this season once her visa issues are sorted out.

There's no replacing a player like Stewart, but should she need an extended spell on the sidelines, Meesseman's arrival would certainly help soften the blow.