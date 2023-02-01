Breanna Stewart is ready for a new challenge. The undisputed top WNBA free agent on the market this winter has decided to join the New York Liberty. Stewart made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, Stewart spent the first seven years of her career with the Seattle Storm. Along the way she helped the team win two titles in 2018 and 2020, became an MVP, a two-time Finals MVP, a four-time All-Star, a five-time All-WNBA performer and four-time All-Defensive performer.

While her time in Seattle was defined by incredible individual and team success, it was also marked by serious injuries. She missed the entire 2019 season after tearing her Achilles tendon while playing overseas, and missed the end of the 2021 season after undergoing another Achilles surgery.

Those issues appear to be firmly in the past, however, as she bounced back with a remarkable 2022 campaign in which she won the first scoring title of her career, finished runner-up to A'ja Wilson in the MVP race and came in third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Wilson and Alyssa Thomas.

She'll now take her versatile talents to the Big Apple, where she'll team up with Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu and Marine Johannes (assuming she does not miss the season due to prioritization rules) to form what could be one of the most exciting teams we've ever seen.