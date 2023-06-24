The Connecticut Sun will be without All-Star center Brionna Jones for the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles tendon, the team announced on Saturday. Jones suffered the injury on June 20 during a win over the Seattle Storm and underwent a successful surgery on Friday.

Late in the fourth quarter, Jones attempted to crash the offensive glass on DeWanna Bonner's jumper, but collapsed after planting her right foot. She immediately grabbed for the Achilles area of her right leg, and based on the mechanism of injury and the reactions from both her and her teammates, it was unfortunately obvious what had happened.

Diagnostic testing later confirmed that she ruptured her Achilles tendon and will now face a lengthy recovery process. Though the injury is no longer quite as disastrous as it once was thanks to medical advancements, it is still one of the most serious a player can suffer.

"First, I want to thank everyone who has reached out over the last few days. All of the love I've received has truly been a blessing as I've gone through this tough time," Jones said in a press release. "While this is not how I envisioned this season-ending for me, I am determined and ready to head into the next stage of recovery and rehab.

"I know I have an amazing support system behind me, and I will return on the other side of this stronger than ever. I'm definitely going to miss competing every night with this incredible group of women the most, but I am excited to see this team continue to flourish and accomplish great things this season."

Jones had blossomed into one of the best bigs in the league in recent years. In addition to being an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, she was named Most Improved Player in 2021 and Sixth Woman of the Year in 2022. She was off to another stellar start this summer, averaging 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game on 57.1% shooting from the field.

Her absence will be a major blow to a Sun team that is currently sitting in second place in the league at 11-3. They have enough talent that they'll be fine during the regular season and will still easily make the playoffs, but without Jones it will be difficult for them to compete with the likes of the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty come the postseason, especially with the dominant frontcourts each of those teams possess.