Brittney Griner, five others ejected after nearly brawling during Phoenix-Dallas WNBA game

There were some fireworks in the WNBA on Saturday night. A contest between the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings nearly came to fisticuffs late in the fourth quarter and star Brittney Griner was one of six players ejected as a result of the fracas.

The situation started when Griner and Dallas rookie Kristine Anigwe got physical in the paint. Griner chased Anigwe after appearing to be struck by the rookie following a made basket. Anigwe quickly retreated from Griner as teammates flocked in to get between the two.

When the tensions calmed, officials consulted replay to determine which players were to be reprimanded for their roles in the altercation. Griner and Anigwe were both thrown out of the game, as were Diana Taurasi and Briann January of the Mercury and Kayla Thornton and Kaela Davis of the Wings. Several of those ejections came as a result of players leaving the bench area to get involved in the extracurriculars.

Griner didn't speak after the game but Taurasi, who wasn't playing due to injury, addressed the media and explained why she felt compelled to get involved.

"Today I went on the court to make sure my teammate didn't get jumped," Taurasi said. "(Griner) got punched in the face and then someone ran on her back and threw punches at her face. I would do that 100 times out of 100 times."

It feels tough to call this one a brawl considering it didn't quite get to that point, but it certainly wasn't for lack of effort on Griner's part. This could have gotten a lot uglier had others not stepped in.