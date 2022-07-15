Last week during the WNBA All-Star Game, players on both teams exited the locker rooms after halftime donning Brittney Griner's No. 42 jersey with her name on the back. It was the latest show of support from the league throughout the weekend as the players were vocal in speaking out about Griner's detainment in Russia. The All-Star center pleaded guilty to drug charges recently, and is being detained in Russia indefinitely.

"Like we say, we are the most unified league in the world, honestly, and wearing the jerseys was a statement to show that we are BG," Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson said. "Yes, we have the shirts and the pins, but BG is one of us. She's our sister and at the end of the day we are going to do whatever we can to amplify the platform that we have to make sure that everyone is doing what they need to do to make sure that she gets home safely."

During Griner's hearing on Friday, she was photographed holding a picture of her fellow WNBA players showing their support for her.

Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after the Russian Federal Customs Service claimed to have found vape cartridges containing the marijuana concentrate hashish oil in her luggage. She has been charged with "large-scale transportation of drugs," and her trial began on July 1. Griner faces up to 10 years in prison, but she pleaded guilty in hopes of a lesser sentence, and also as a pretext for a possible prisoner exchange.

During her ongoing trial on Friday, Griner's lawyers presented a doctor's prescription to explain why she entered the country with cannabis. Her next court date is scheduled for July 26, where Griner will testify in the case.