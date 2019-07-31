Brittney Griner leads Phoenix Mercury trio to WNBA history as first three teammates to each score 25 points in same game

Despite a late comeback attempt, the Phoenix Mercury lost to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night in a high-scoring affair, 99-93. But even though they weren't able to get the win, they did make some history in the process.

To be specific, Brittney Griner, DeWanna Bonner and Leilani Mitchell were the ones who got into the history books as the first trio to all score 25-plus points in the same game. Their exploits also created one of the most bizarre box scores ever, as they combined for 83 of the Mercury's 93 points. Only three other players scored for Phoenix in the game, and none had more than Brianna Turner's six.

Griner led the way with yet another big scoring night, finishing with 30 points on a highly efficient 14-of-18 from the field, while also adding nine rebounds and five assists. This was Griner's third 30-point night of the season, and will only solidify her lead in the scoring race. For a player who is still known primarily for her work on the defensive end, Griner has continued to showcase her offensive abilities this season, which has been important for the Mercury as they wait for Diana Taurasi to return from back surgery.

DeWanna Bonner, who is second in the league in scoring, added 25 points, five rebounds and six assists, but was much less efficient on the offensive end, going 6-for-16 from the field and 1-for-5 from 3-point range.

The big surprise, though, was Leilani Mitchell, who stepped up to knock down eight 3-pointers en route to a career-high 28 points. The eight 3s tied a WNBA single-game record, but perhaps even more impressive were that seven of them came in the second half, as she helped lead the Mercury's comeback attempt. It's not hard to wonder if Mitchell, who was fourth in the league at 44.8 percent from downtown coming into this game, was sending a message that she should have been included in the Three-Point Contest over All-Star Weekend.

What a night! Take a look back at all 8⃣ threes from @LeilaniM5's record-tying performance 🔥👌#WatchMeWork pic.twitter.com/dVHExRYikU — WNBA (@WNBA) July 31, 2019

While this trio would have much rather had the victory on Tuesday night, these are still impressive accomplishments that they should all be proud of.