On Friday, WNBA star Brittney Griner landed on United States soil after being released from a Russian penal colony in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. After helping secure her release, one U.S. official described what it was like to be with Griner on the flight home.

Roger D. Carstens, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage affairs, executed the prisoner swap and rode with Griner on the plane to Kelly Field in San Antonio. In an interview with CNN's "State of the Union," Carstens explained that Griner was ecstatic about being able to connect with people after being in Russian custody since Feb. 17.

"When she finally gets on the U.S. plane, I said, 'Brittney, you must have been through a lot over the last 10 months,'" Carstens said. "'Here's your seat. Please feel free to decompress. We'll give you your space.'

"She said, 'Oh no. I've been in prison for 10 months now listening to Russian. I want to talk, but first of all, who are these guys?' She moved past me and went to every member on that crew, looked them in the eyes, shook their hands, asked about them, got their names, making a personal connection with them. It was really amazing."

Carstens said he was very impressed with how engaging and compassionate Griner was, even after all she had been through.

"I was left with the impression that this was an intelligent, passionate, compassionate, humble, and interesting person," Carstens said. "A patriotic person, but above all, authentic. I hate the fact that I had to meet her in this manner, but I actually feel blessed having the chance to get to know her."

Griner had been in Russian custody since being detained on Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport. There, Russian Federal Customs Service allegedly found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. Griner was found guilty in Russian court, and she was sentenced to nine years in prison.