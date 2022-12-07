WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russian custody for nearly a year. However, in a recent interview with CBS' Margaret Brennan of "Face the Nation," United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken revealed that conversations are "ongoing" when it comes to a potential prisoner swap involving Griner and former Marine, Paul Whelan, between the United States and Russia.

"As they say, Margaret, the proof will be in the pudding. We have to see if the engagements that we've had, the discussions that we have produce an actual result. That's the most important thing. But we are not resting on the laurels of having put forward a proposal some months ago. We've been actively engaged over these many months to try to move things forward."

Griner was detained on Feb. 17, 2022 at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow when the Russian Federal Customs Service discovered vape cartridges containing marijuana concentrate hashish oil in her luggage. In October, the Phoenix Mercury star was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison.

Griner submitted an appeal in an effort to get her sentence reduced in October, which was denied. Last month, Griner was moved to a penal colony in the Mordovia region of Russia.

On the other hand, Whelan has been in Russian custody since 2018. Russia has reportedly been interested in just a one-for-one prisoner swap with the United States involving convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Blinken also made it clear to Brennan that the United States has a strong desire to bring both Griner and Whelan home safely. Until that becomes a reality, the United States will continue to negotiate with Russia.