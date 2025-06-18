Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey's technical foul, assessed after she shoved Caitlin Clark in Tuesday night's game between the Sun and the Indiana Fever, was upgraded to a Flagrant-2, according to ESPN. Neither Mabrey nor any other player involved in the incident will be suspended.

In addition, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was fined for a hard foul on Connecticut's Jacy Sheldon with 46 seconds left to play.

Flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark sparks chippy moment in Fever-Sun, officiating rant from coach Stephanie White Jack Maloney

Tempers flared in the third quarter when Sheldon hit Clark in the face while attempting to steal the ball from Clark. Clark took exception to the contact and shoved Sheldon before initially walking away. After Clark turned her back to Sheldon, Mabrey raced in and pushed Clark to the ground.

Clark, Mabrey and Sun forward Tina Charles were all hit with technical fouls. Sheldon received a Flagrant-1.

Officials were able to stabilize the situation and no other incidents occurred until late in the fourth quarter, when Cunningham wrapped her arms around Sheldon while Sheldon was driving to the basket off of a steal. That sparked a scuffle between the two teams. Cunningham was tagged with a Flagrant-2, which comes with an automatic ejection, while Sheldon and Connecticut guard Lindsay Allen were also ejected.

"I think that it was pretty obvious that stuff was brewing when officials don't get control of the ball game, when they allow that stuff to happen," Fever coach Stephanie White said during her postgame press conference. "And it's been happening all season long. It's not just this game, it's been happening all season long."