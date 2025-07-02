Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark sent a classy message to Red Panda, the stage name for acrobat Rong Niu, following the hire-wire act's scary fall Tuesday during halftime of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship game.

Niu fell on her left wrist after hitting the floor with her unicycle early during her legendary routine at Target Center in Minneapolis. She was helped off the court with assistance from a wheelchair after a tumble from her 7-foot unicycle. Employees saw Niu leave the arena in an ambulance, according to The Athletic.

"Red Panda, we love you," Clark said during Sydney Colson's Instagram Live video. "Red Panda, if you're watching, we love you."

The 55-year-old 'Red Panda' performed at professional and college sporting events since 1993, according to Ball Is Life.

The Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx, 74-59, to take the Cup title. Indiana coach Stephanie White said after the game that her team was unaware of the halftime injury to Red Panda prior to the post-game celebration.

That's when word spread of the unfortunate incident at midcourt. Clark did not play in the game due to a groin injury. Clark, who has not played since June 24, had participated in practice in the lead up to Tuesday's game, but Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters this week that Indiana was being cautious with her recovery.

"Making sure we don't have any setbacks, we got to be smart about this," White said.

Clark spoke to reporters after Sunday's practice and said at the time, she was "day-by-day" with the groin situation. Indiana's never game comes Thursday against the Las Vegas Aces.

"Doing everything I can to put myself in a position to play the next game every single time," Clark said. "That's always my goal is to be available for the next game. Doing everything I can with the medical staff to be able to get my body right to be able to do that. But yeah, I feel good and just going day-by-day."