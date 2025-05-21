Another night, another milestone for Caitlin Clark, who tied Courtney Vandersloot for the most games with at least 20 points and 10 assists in WNBA history on Tuesday. That was not enough, however, as the Indiana Fever fell to the Atlanta Dream, 91-90, due in large part to a no-show from Clark's supporting cast.

After Rhyne Howard hit a pair of free throws to put the Dream in front with 9.7 seconds to play, Natasha Howard had two chances at the other end to win the game for the Fever. She missed them both, including an open mid-range jumper from the baseline just before the buzzer.

Howard's misses summed up a brutal night for the Fever's new additions. Sophie Cunningham was sidelined again with an ankle injury while Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner combined for just nine points on 4 of 15 from the field.

The chemistry between the Fever's mainstays, Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, is evident when they run actions together, but it's clear the new crew members are still trying to get in sync.

"We just started this thing less than two or three months ago and so it's a learning curve as far as seeing what people need and what we need to be the most effective," Mitchell said.

Despite the defeat, Clark delivered another stellar performance. She knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points, 11 assists and five rebounds for her 10th career 20-point, 10-assist game. Only Vandersloot has recorded as many such games in WNBA history, and she has 430 career appearances. This was just Clark's 42nd career game.

Early in the fourth quarter, Clark started the Fever's comeback by drilling back-to-back 3s from well behind the line that got the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd on its feet.

Clark either scored or assisted on 15 of the Fever's 25 points in the fourth quarter, and also threw a perfect pass on the inbounds play that set up Howard's potential game-winner. She's already dished out 21 assists in two games, and is well on her way to breaking the single-season assist record she set last season.

No matter the result for the Fever, Clark is must-see TV, and this game was yet another reminder.