January 13, 2022: that's the last time Caitlin Clark went an entire game without making a 3-pointer ... until Thursday night, that is. The Indiana Fever star went 0 for 5 from deep against the Atlanta Dream, ending a 140-game streak (including playoffs) with at least one triple dating back to her days at Iowa. (She went 0 for 6 that game from beyond the arc against Purdue.)

Clark is used to hitting from deep, but she was off in the team's third game of the season. The Fever still managed to pull off an 81-76 win, marking their second victory of the season. The No. 1 overall from 2024 pick finished with 11 points, four rebounds and six assists. Forward Natasha Howard, who was an offseason addition, lead the team in points with 26, along with seven rebounds and two assists.

The game was filled with high tensions, and Clark's 0-for wasn't the only thing of note from the WNBA All-Star. She also got in a heated exchange with Atlanta's Rhyne Howard during the first quarter.

"I'm not scared of you," Clark seemed to say while she and the Dream guard were separated.

Clark has the opportunity to begin a new 3-point streak on Saturday when the Fever host the New York Liberty on CBS at 1 p.m. ET. In her first three games of her sophomore season in the WNBA, the 23-year-old has 59 points, 19 rebounds, 27 assists, five steals and four bocks.