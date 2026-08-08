Caitlin Clark receives eighth technical foul: Fever star will be suspended if call is not rescinded by WNBA

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark received her eighth technical foul of the season during Saturday's 90-86 win over the Chicago Sky after making contact with an official. Unless the foul is rescinded upon league review, Clark will serve a one-game suspension when the Fever host the New York Liberty on Tuesday night.

The technical was called late in the third quarter when Clark was bumped on a drive to the basket. When no foul was called, she passed the ball to teammate Myisha Hines-Allen as she neared the baseline. Her momentum carried her out of bounds and into the official. Soon after, the technical foul was called.

After the call, Fever coach Stephanie White received a technical foul of her own for arguing with the officials. ABC courtside reporter Holly Rowe explained on the broadcast that the official believed there was "extra contact" from Clark with her forearm.

"She said I ran into her. I've already watched it on the tape," Clark said during her postgame interview. "We'll let the league decide. It wasn't intentional or anything. I'm hoping it's getting rescinded."

White said Clark was deemed to have "intentionally seeked out the official" and "threw the forearm." As for her technical foul?

"My tech was for saying, 'That's bulls---,' even though I heard the F-bomb the whole f---ing game," White told reporters after the game. "That's a bad call. Incidental contact when you're flying out of control? I thought [the other officials] should have come up and talked to her about that as well. I think that's really bad. That happens all the time in the game. Officials have to have some awareness in those moments and it didn't happen."

Every technical foul is reviewed by the WNBA and the Fever quickly appealed the call after the game, White said.

Despite the technical foul, Clark played a major role in the Fever's victory. She finished the game with 26 points, including five 3-pointers, and 11 assists. This was Clark's sixth game of the season with 25-plus points and 10-plus assists, breaking her own single-season WNBA record from when she had five games with similar stat lines in 2024.

Another top performer was teammate Kelsey Mitchell, who led all scorers on Saturday with 27 points on 50% shooting from the field. The veteran guard has officially set a new WNBA record with her 16th straight 20-point game.