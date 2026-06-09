Caitlin Clark hits first game-winner of WNBA career following rough stretch for Fever

Caitlin Clark has had a tough few weeks. She might have put them in the rearview mirror when she drained a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining on Monday to give the Indiana Fever a 78-76 win over the Washington Mystics. This was the first go-ahead basket Clark has made in the final minute of a game in her WNBA career.

The Fever led by as many as 17 in the second half, but fell apart in the fourth quarter and seemed to be on their way to another frustrating defeat when Sonia Citron hit two free throws with 4.3 seconds left -- just a few possessions after Clark herself missed two clutch free throws. But the Fever still had one more chance, and Clark redeemed herself.

Clark started on the baseline and set a decoy screen for Lexie Hull, which worked to perfection and confused the Mystics. Both defenders left Clark for some reason, and she was wide open after running off a screen from Aliyah Boston on the far wing. Sophie Cunningham lofted a pass her way, and when Cotie McMahon's attempt to jump the passing lane was in vain, Clark had no one near her with the game on the line. She could have dribbled in for a closer shot, but decided to just set her feet and let it fly from 31 feet.

Nothing but net.

Clark finished with 19 points, three rebounds and five assists on 7-of-16 shooting, including a 4-of-10 mark from 3-point range. Though she still wasn't at her best, she was much more efficient than she has been in recent weeks, and the game-winner should provide a great deal of confidence.

"I mean, are we surprised? Caitlin Clark is Caitlin Clark, and she does that," Fever teammate Aliyah Boston said after the game.

Clark had come under significant fire in recent weeks, not only for some on-court struggles, but her behavior toward officials, coaches and teammates. After a 4-2 start, the Fever were 1-3 in their last four games entering Monday's contest with the Mystics. Clark was averaging 12.3 points, five rebounds and 7.3 assists on 28% shooting overall, including 27.2% from 3-point range during that skid.

Prior to Monday's game, Clark was asked if that criticism is fair.

"I don't think I would be as good of a player if I was very stoic and straightfaced all the time. ...The fire and the passion, that's what makes me me," Clark said, adding that she is "always learning and going back and reflecting on how to be better and how to be a better leader."

Here's more from Clark:

"I think basketball's one of the best environments to do that because the fans are right on top of you. You get to see the player that you idolize. It's a little different in football or in baseball, like you're on the field or whatever it is. Basketball is one where you can feel like you're really connected and a part of the craze with your favorite player, and I think that's why a lot of people have enjoyed watching me over the course of my career, is that they've been able to enjoy the fun and enjoy the ride with me along the way. And they've certainly been a part of it, the fans have and the people that have supported me. I wouldn't be the player that I am if it wasn't for everybody that was cheering me on and the people pushing me to be better. "I'm never gonna lose that. I think there's always ways to channel it and be better. There's moments where you need it and there's moments where you just gotta put it to the side and worry about it later. I think there's always moments for that, and any great athlete would tell you that. You're always learning and going back and reflecting on how to be better and how to be a better leader. Hopefully I have many more years left in my career where I'll just continue to improve in that regard. But the fire and the passion, that's what makes me me. You never want to lose that. Honestly, I feel like I could probably play with a little bit more of that lately. I feel like that smile, my joy and that excitement that people love, I think more of that will help this team."

Clark's recent scoring and shooting numbers, in particular, have not been up to her standard, and when she -- or any star, for that matter -- is not playing well, everything else gets magnified. For Clark, that included an argument with coach Stephanie White during a timeout in the loss to the Fire, a high-five "snub" toward Tyasha Harris and her reactions to foul calls, or lack thereof.

Clark is the biggest name in the league, and remains one of the best players despite her recent play, so she's always going to be scrutinized. But a lot of that noise will die down if she gets back to her All-Star best and keeps hitting shots like her game-winner on Monday.