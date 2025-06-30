Caitlin Clark is anxious to show fans the best the WNBA has to offer as the Indiana Fever host the all-star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse July 19 in Indianapolis. The league's leading vote-getter and team captain averages18.2 points per game and 8.9 assists, despite missing several games with a quad injury and groin strain.

"Obviously, it's cool and it's cool fans get to be a part of it and have an impact on the game," Clark said Sunday after shootaround. "It's going to be really special to be able to do it here in this city. There's already been so much time and effort by so many people who aren't going to get credit for what they did to bring all-star here.

"(I'm) trying to make it the best all-star the WNBA's ever had. I (think) we'll certainly do that."

The rest of the WNBA's all-star roster will be announced on Monday. From there, Clark and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier — the league's second-leading vote-getter — will draft the rest of their respective teams on July 8.

Clark has said she plans on trying to get as many teammates as she can on her squad.

"I am not a GM, so she'd have to talk to [Fever general manager Amber Cox] about that," Fever coach Stephanie White said, via Joshua Heron of IndyStar. "She gets to pick her roster, so I'll stay in my lane and let her talk to the true GMs for that."

The Fever and Lynx square off Tuesday night in the Commissioner's Cup championship game. For now, Clark is a game-time decision. She hasn't played since June 24, when she scored a season-low six points and continued her recent shooting slump.

"I feel good, I'm gonna be day-to-day from here on out, and doing everything I can to put myself in a position to play the next game every single time," Clark said after a recent practice. "That's always my goal is to be available for the next game. Doing everything I can with the medical staff to be able to get my body right to be able to do that. But yeah, I feel good and just going day-by-day."

In May, Clark suffered a left quad strain and missed three weeks of action. The Fever are 3-4 without Clark in the lineup this season.