The Caitlin Clark experience was on full display on Tuesday as the league's most unique player led the Indiana Fever to a season-saving win over the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces, 99-89, in Game 2 of their best-of-three first-round series. A winner-take-all Game 3 is set for Las Vegas on Thursday.

Clark, who fouled out with 2:45 remaining, received a technical foul, said she "threw up everything in [her] stomach" at halftime and had a handful of head-scratching possessions on both ends of the floor, finished with 27 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds on 9 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range in one of the most memorable playoff performances ever.

Clark set new playoff career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and 3s, and became the first player in WNBA history with a 25-point, 15-assist game. Between her own baskets and assists, she was directly responsible for 24 of the Fever's 37 field goals and 58 points, which is tied for the most points created in a playoff game. Her 15 assists also tied for the third-most in a playoff game in WNBA history.

"I thought we were just soft in Game 1 and I thought tonight we played much tougher," Clark said on the broadcast after the game. "Obviously the refs called it pretty tight there at the end, but I thought our aggressiveness overall was good... Just really proud of this group. I think it was a mentality change."

Kelsey Mitchell added 26 points, while Aliyah Boston put up 22 points, four rebounds and five assists, as the Fever's Big Three combined for 75 of their 99 points. After Clark fouled out and the Aces cut the Fever's lead to five, 92-87, with 2:11 to play, Boston responded with a tough bucket on the other end before Mitchell put the game away at the free-throw line.

On the Las Vegas side, Jackie Young led all scorers with 31, while four-time MVP A'ja Wilson added 22 points and nine rebounds. But offense was much harder to come by for the Aces after they dropped 102 points in a blowout victory in Game 1. The Fever will need to find a way to slow down the Aces' offense again in Game 3 if they want to advance to the semifinals for the second straight season.

"Obviously it's gonna take a lot to beat these guys. Defending champions, and they got championship DNA, so we know we have our hands full in Game 3, but just proud of this group and happy for the fans," Clark said, before joking that she should "throw up again at halftime of the next game."

Ahead of Game 3, here are three of the most memorable sequences that summed up Clark's chaotic, yet brilliant night.

3. Foul baiting, a fierce jump ball and a technical

Clark has always played right on the edge with her emotions, and there were times in the first half when it seemed like she would spiral out of control.

Just a few minutes in, Clark tried to draw a foul on Stephanie Talbot on a 3-point attempt, but the officials didn't buy it and her fling toward the basket was nowhere close to going in. Instead of hustling back on defense, she turned and looked for a whistle while Young got a layup. That possession was so egregious that Candace Parker called her out on the broadcast.

A few minutes later, Clark made a great defensive play to tie up Wilson for a jump ball, and then ripped the ball out of Wilson's hands while firing up the crowd.

Early in the second quarter, after she was called for an offensive foul on what she thought was a flop by Mai Yamamoto, Clark let loose on an official and was given a technical foul.

2. Lob to Boston highlights brilliant playmaking

After her clutch 3-pointers, Clark delivered her most important assist of the night. She brought the ball up the floor and tried to run a middle pick-and-roll with Boston, but had nothing going. Crucially, instead of forcing the action, she circled back out to the perimeter and let Boston work in the paint.

The Aces' defense was a bit out of sorts, and Boston was able to seal Wilson on the high side. Clark lobbed the ball in perfectly, and despite some late help from Talbot, Boston converted a huge bucket in the paint.

Clark was a little wild in the first half. In addition to her aforementioned emotional moments, her five turnovers -- a combination of bad passes and an offensive foul -- were a big reason the Fever fell behind by double digits early. But to her credit, she regrouped and played with much better composure after the break. She didn't have a single turnover in the second half and was instrumental in her team's win.

1. Back-to-back 3s, one over the MVP

Clark started the fourth quarter on the bench, as Fever coach Stephanie White tried to get her a quick breather. Once Clark did check in, it took her a few possessions to make her mark, but when she finally did, it was emphatic.

With just under five minutes to play, the Fever were nursing a seven-point lead when Clark took control of the offense. She flipped the ball to Boston and sprinted into a hand-off that turned into a staggered screen when Mitchell picked off Young. She fired immediately on the catch and got a tremendous bounce as the ball hit the front of the rim, the top of the backboard and the rim again before falling through the net.

On the next possession, after Young had responded with a pair of free throws to get the Aces back within single digits, Clark started off the ball. This time, she sprinted along the baseline and into another combination stagger screen and hand-off. This time, she got the switch with Wilson and fired a 30-foot step-back 3 right in her face that caught nothing but net.

The shot over Wilson, in particular, was the biggest of Clark's career, and gave the Fever enough of a buffer to hold on even after she had fouled out.