Caitlin Clark appeared to suffer a groin injury during the Indiana Fever's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night.

Late in the fourth quarter after sending a backdoor pass to Kelsey Mitchell, Clark grabbed the inside of her right leg and walked toward the opposite basket while visibly in pain. She put her head against the padding on the basket in frustration and then headed to the bench in tears.

After the game, Fever coach Stephanie White said Clark "felt a little something in her groin" but had no immediate update on the potential severity of the injury.

"No update. Just felt a little something in her groin so we'll get it evaluated and see what happens from there," White said.

Clark has already dealt with multiple injuries this season, missing 10 games in total -- nine regular season and then the Commissioner's Cup championship. She missed five games with a left quad strain and later sat out five more after injuring her left groin. White confirmed that Clark felt discomfort on her right side Tuesday.

Indiana is scheduled to play on the road Wednesday against the New York Liberty, but it is still too early to tell if Clark will suit up. Additionally, Clark's availability for All-Star weekend in front of her home fans in Indianapolis now appears to be in question.

Clark was voted an All-Star captain and was set to participate in the 3-point contest on Friday before the game on Saturday night.