The Indiana Fever announced that star guard Caitlin Clark will miss their Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a left groin injury. Clark previously missed five games while recovering from a quad injury she suffered in May.

Clark took an awkward fall late in Indiana's Tuesday win against the Seattle Storm, though she was able to play 31 minutes. She was limited to a season-low six points on 3-of-13 shooting. She also missed all six of her 3-point attempts, the third game she has played this season without a single make from beyond the arc.

Clark is still averaging 18.2 points and 8.9 assists per game, even if her shooting has trailed off in recent weeks. She's made just one of her last 23 shots from deep and her season 3-point percentage has dipped to 29.5%.

She also led all players with 515,993 votes on the early ballot for the WNBA All-Star game.

"That's exactly what the league needs is people excited about that type of stuff and wanting to be involved and feeling like their vote really counts and feeling like they can make an impact on the All-Star Game," Clark said of the All-Star voting. "It's really exciting to see and hopefully as we continue to go here year, to year, to year it just continues to grow."

It's been a busy 24 hours for the Fever after they waived six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner on Wednesday. Indiana signed guard Aari McDonald, who averaged 11 points in three games on a hardship waiver for the Fever earlier in the season, in a corresponding move.