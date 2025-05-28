Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark quickly became the new face of the WNBA, and basketball fans show up in droves whether she's playing at home or away. Unfortunately, we won't see Clark for at least two weeks, as the former No. 1 overall pick suffered a left quad strain, and her absence will have massive ramifications when it comes to fan interest.

At the very least, Clark is expected to miss four games. Indiana plays the Mystics in Washington on Wednesday, hosts the Connecticut Sun on Saturday, hosts the Mystics next Tuesday then plays at the Chicago Sky next Saturday. According to TickPick data acquired by USA TODAY Sports, the average ticket price dropped from $137 to $80 for those four contests. Tickers were 71% more expensive before the injury.

The two road games in Washington and Chicago actually moved to bigger arenas to handle more fans that wanted to see the former Iowa star. Many looked forward to the rematch between the Fever and Sky, as Clark was famously called for a flagrant foul on Angel Reese in the third quarter of the May 17 season opener that led to a couple of technical fouls, but the next installment of that rivalry will have to wait. TickPick says the average ticket is now $95. That's down from $210. The cheapest ticket previously was $86. Now, you can get in for around $25.

Through four games played this season, Clark averages 19 points per game, six rebounds per game and a league-leading 9.3 assists per contest. As a rookie in 2024, Clark set the WNBA all-time record for assists recorded in a single season (337) and also made the second-most three-pointers in a single season (122).