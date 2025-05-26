Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark suffered a left quadriceps strain over the weekend against the New York Liberty and will be out a minimum of two weeks, the team announced Monday. Clark will be re-evaluated this week and further updates will be provided, the team says. This is the same injury for Clark that limited her in the preseason prior to Indiana's opening win over the Chicago Sky this month.

Clark averaged 19 points, six rebounds and 9.3 assists per game this season for the Fever (2-2), who sit third in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana never announced Clark's specific injury in the preseason outside of labeling it a "left leg injury" after the former Iowa star and No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft admitted to feeling "tightness" in her lower body. The Fever's next game is Wednesday night against the Mystics, followed by Friday night's contest with the Sun. If Clark misses the next two weeks, she could theoretically be out for Indiana's next four games.

Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters before the season the team had been "very cautious" with Clark during training camp. Clark, the WNBA's 2024 Rookie of the Year, dealt with a leg injury that kept her out of the team's first preseason game in April and it prevented her from being a full participant in practice.

"She's been limited in practice, so we're still very cautious about working her way back and really letting her body kind of tell her how much she's able to do," White said last month. "We're really relying on the training staff, and she's making great progress. And that's what we need, just to make sure that we're super cautious."

Clark's first four starts have been must-see TV, including the opener against Angel Reese and Chicago. Clark posted a triple-double in the matchup and received a Flagrant 1 on Reese during the contest.