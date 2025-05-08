Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters Wednesday the team is being "very cautious" with star guard Caitlin Clark during training camp. Clark, the 2024 Rookie of the Year, has been dealing with a leg injury that kept her out of the team's first preseason game and has prevented her from being a full participant in practice.

"She's been limited in practice, so we're still very cautious about working her way back and really letting her body kind of tell her how much she's able to do," White said. "We're really relying on the training staff, and she's making great progress. And that's what we need, just to make sure that we're super cautious."

Clark's exact injury remains unclear. The team has officially called it a "left leg injury," while Clark told reporters last week she was dealing with "a little tightness."

Whatever is bothering Clark is clearly not too serious, as she was able to take the floor for the Fever's preseason game against the Brazilian national team on Sunday, which also served as her Iowa homecoming. Clark put on a show in front of her hometown fans, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, including a 36-foot bomb from behind her own logo on the Carver-Hawkeye Arena floor.

While Clark obviously can play right now, it's fair to wonder if she would have suited up for Sunday's game if it wasn't at Iowa. Regardless, it's no surprise that the Fever are being cautious with their best player and main attraction. Her status for the team's final preseason game on Saturday against the Atlanta Dream will be a good indication of where she's at ahead of the regular season.

Clark helped lead the Fever to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, and after hiring White as their new coach and adding a number of veterans -- including DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham -- the organization has big goals for 2025.

They won't be able to reach them, though, if Clark is less than 100%. If getting her there for opening night means taking it easy in training camp and sacrificing some time on the court with all of the new pieces, then so be it. The Fever will tip off their campaign May 17 against the Chicago Sky.