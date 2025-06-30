Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark told reporters Sunday she is "day-to-day" as she tries to work her way back from a left groin strain that has kept her out of her team's last two games. The Fever are scheduled to take the court again on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup championship game.

"I feel good, I'm gonna be day-to-day from here on out, and doing everything I can to put myself in a position to play the next game every single time," Clark said after practice. "That's always my goal is to be available for the next game. Doing everything I can with the medical staff to be able to get my body right to be able to do that. But yeah, I feel good and just going day-by-day.

Clark has not played since June 24, when she was held to a season-low six points in a win over the Seattle Storm. In the final seconds of that contest, Clark took an awkward fall. Prior to their next game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday, the team announced that Clark would not play due to a groin injury. She also sat out against No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Friday.

This is the second injury Clark has dealt with this season. On Memorial Day, she was diagnosed with a left quad strain that ultimately kept her out for three weeks. All told, Clark has missed seven of the Fever's 16 games this season. They are 3-4 without her and 5-4 when she plays.

Before this season, Clark hadn't missed a game since high school. Prior to sitting out of the Fever's loss to the Washington Mystics on May 28, she had played in 185 consecutive games dating back to her freshman season of college at Iowa.

The Fever would love to have Clark back for the Commissioner's Cup championship, and everyone in the league office is surely crossing their fingers that she'll be available for the marquee event.

Will Clark return for Commissioner's Cup championship?

The championship does not count as a regular season game, though, and if Clark sits out that would give her over a full week off -- dating back to her last appearance -- before the Fever play again on July 3 versus the Las Vegas Aces. It may make sense to give her the extra days and make sure she's back to 100% as the mid-way point of the season approaches, especially considering the Fever are stuck in seventh place at 8-8.

Fever coach Stephanie White said Sunday that Clark is still not able to fully participate in practice.

"Still working her way [back], a lot of non-contact shooting stuff," White said. "We're just trying to progress slowly, making sure that we don't have any setbacks. So mostly offensive, non-contact work."

In nine appearances this season, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, five rebounds and 8.9 assists, but shooting just 39% overall, including 29.1% from 3-point range. Despite her inconsistent and injury-riddled campaign, Clark received the most fan votes for the 2025 All-Star Game in Indianapolis and was named a captain alongside Napheesa Collier.

Clark and Collier will draft their rosters on July 8. The remaining two starters will be announced on Monday, while the reserves will be announced on July 6.