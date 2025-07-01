Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has officially been ruled out of the Commissioner's Cup championship game on Tuesday with a left groin injury. The Fever, who are in the championship for the first time in franchise history, will have to take on the defending champion Minnesota Lynx without their best player.

Clark had been a partial participant in practice in recent days, and Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters on Monday that the team was being cautious with her recovery. "Making sure we don't have any setbacks, we got to be smart about this," White said.

Clark last spoke on Sunday after practice and told reporters she felt "good" and was taking things "day-by-day." It's unclear if she'll be ready to go when the Fever resume regular season play on July 3 against the Las Vegas Aces.

"Doing everything I can to put myself in a position to play the next game every single time," Clark said. "That's always my goal is to be available for the next game. Doing everything I can with the medical staff to be able to get my body right to be able to do that. But yeah, I feel good and just going day-by-day."

Clark has not played since June 24, when she was held to a season-low six points in a win over the Seattle Storm. In the final seconds of that contest, Clark took an awkward fall. Prior to their next game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday, the team announced that Clark would not play due to a groin injury. She also sat out against No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Friday.

This is the second injury Clark has dealt with this season. On Memorial Day, she was diagnosed with a left quad strain that ultimately kept her out for three weeks. All told, Clark has missed seven of the Fever's 16 games this season. They are 3-4 without her and 5-4 when she plays.

Before this season, Clark hadn't missed a game since high school. Prior to sitting out of the Fever's loss to the Washington Mystics on May 28, she had played in 185 consecutive games dating back to her freshman season of college at Iowa.

The Fever (and everyone in the league office) were hoping to have Clark back for the Commissioner's Cup championship, but there was no reason to rush her back, even for a marquee event. The championship does not count as a regular season game, and the Fever's season will not hinge on Tuesday's result. Giving her a few extra days to ensure she's fully recovered is far more important for the Fever as the mid-way point of the season nears.

After a thrilling start to the season, the Fever have limped through the last month. Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Damiris Dantas and even White have missed multiple games, while key free agent acquisition DeWanna Bonner forced her way out of town. As a result, the Fever are stuck in eighth place at 8-8. They'll need Clark as close to 100% as possible the rest of the way if they want to climb in the standings.