Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will miss her third consecutive game with a right groin injury Thursday when her team hosts the Las Vegas Aces. Clark, who was injured late in the Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15, does not have an official return timeline.

Clark traveled with the Fever to New York for their matchup with the Liberty on Tuesday -- a 98-84 loss -- in order to meet with doctors. Fever coach Stephanie White did not have an update on how those evaluations went when she spoke to the media prior to Tuesday's game.

The Fever cancelled shootaround Thursday morning, so the next opportunity to hear from White will be during her pre-game remarks before they take on the Aces.

After a historic Rookie of the Year season, Clark's sophomore campaign has been derailed by injuries. She's been limited to 13 appearances due to a left quad strain that kept her out for three weeks, a left groin injury that sidelined her for two weeks and now a right groin injury. Along the way, she's missed out on the Commissioner's Cup championship and All-Star weekend in her adopted home city of Indianapolis.

Spending so much time on the training table is a new experience for Clark, who prior to this season had not missed a game due to injury since she was in high school.

"This is the first time I haven't felt like a young body that can run around and sprint every day and just continue to do that," Clark told Glamour over All-Star weekend. "Being a professional athlete, you really have to take care of both your body and your mind -- it's been a journey learning about that."

Caitlin Clark explains how injuries have affected her: 'First time I haven't felt like a young body' Jack Maloney

When Clark has been able to get on the floor, she's struggled to find the form that made her an All-WNBA First Team honoree last season. Aside from a triple-double in the Fever's season opener and a 32-point, eight-rebound, nine-assist effort in her return from her first injury, most of the discussion about Clark's on-court performance has centered around her lengthy shooting slump.

Clark is 7 of 49 from 3-point range in her last seven appearances, and has failed to make a 3-pointer in three separate games. For the season, she's shooting 36.7% from the field, including 27.9% from behind the arc. Notably, she is 2 of 35 from downtown on the road.

Despite her poor shooting, Clark is still putting up 16.5 points, five rebounds and 8.8 assists per game -- good for second in the league -- and the Fever have been significantly better with her on the floor. The 12-12 Fever are 8-5 when Clark plays and 4-7 when she does not. Furthermore, their offensive rating drops from 108.6 with Clark to 100.4 without her.

Entering Thursday, the Fever sit in seventh place with a one-game advantage on the ninth-place Golden State Valkyries. As the stretch run begins, the Fever will hope to thread the needle of giving Clark enough time to recover and be as close to 100% as possible for a potential postseason run, while also making sure they get there in the first place.